More dollars to follow Tuesday deluge before Trump takes charge

A $1bn three year global for Export Development Canada was the only mandated benchmark as GlobalCapital went to press on Tuesday afternoon, although bankers are expecting to see more floating rate notes and arbitrage dollar trades over the remainder of the week.But many more dollar deals are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.