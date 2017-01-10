Watermark
More dollars to follow Tuesday deluge before Trump takes charge

Public sector borrowers tore $10bn of funding from the dollar market on Tuesday, shaving several basis points from initial price thoughts in the process. Only one benchmark is on screens for Wednesday, but SSA bankers expect next week’s run-up to the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president on January 20 will be — in Trump terminology — “huge”.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 10 Jan 2017

A $1bn three year global for Export Development Canada was the only mandated benchmark as GlobalCapital went to press on Tuesday afternoon, although bankers are expecting to see more floating rate notes and arbitrage dollar trades over the remainder of the week.

But many more dollar deals are ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 10.19%
2 Morgan Stanley 662.83 1 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 662.83 1 6.63%
2 HSBC 662.83 1 6.63%
2 Danske Bank 662.83 1 6.63%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 2,330.63 2 20.05%
2 HSBC 1,894.84 2 16.30%
2 Barclays 1,894.84 2 16.30%
4 Nomura 998.19 1 8.59%
4 Goldman Sachs 998.19 1 8.59%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,645.60 8 20.19%
2 HSBC 5,035.27 7 18.01%
3 Barclays 3,601.40 7 12.88%
4 LBBW 1,982.12 3 7.09%
5 Citi 1,738.14 5 6.22%