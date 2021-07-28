KfW
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid yields from the close of business on Tuesday, July 27. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
-
KfW added to the week’s SSA niche currency supply on Wednesday with a tap of a green Kangaroo bond that ended up almost two times the initial target size.
-
KfW is marketing a tap of a green Kangaroo in the short end of the curve in what will be the third deal from a public sector borrower in the Australasian bond markets this week.
-
Barclays has hired seasoned investment banker and KfW board member Ingrid Hengster as its new country CEO for Germany and global chairman of investment banking.
-
-
KfW has had a strong start to 2021, raising over €50bn in the first six months of the year — around two thirds of its target. The agency will face new challenges in the latter half of the year, particularly in the form of the European Union’s colossal Next Generation funding programme. But treasurer Tim Armbruster, and head of capital markets Petra Wehlert are confident they can navigate the new landscape.
-
-
KfW braved a volatile rates backdrop to reopen the primary dollar public sector bond market on Wednesday. Dexia Credit Local is looking to follow with a deal in the same currency and tenor on Thursday.
-
See the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes as we start the third quarter.
-
Guarantor: Federal Republic of Germany
-
KfW sold its first Sonia floating rate note on Wednesday, with the deal pricing at the tightest ever spread for the product in syndicated format.
-
KfW has one of the largest and most successful green bond issuance programmes in the market and now, with a new mandate from the Federal Government to help deliver ambitious climate goals, it is pushing ahead with a strategy that enshrines sustainable transformation as the Group’s primary strategic goal.