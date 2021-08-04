German Sovereign
-
KfW cut a lone figure in the quiet summer bond market on Wednesday, launching a tap of a 2030 line and securing a well subscribed book.
-
KfW is marketing a tap of a green Kangaroo in the short end of the curve in what will be the third deal from a public sector borrower in the Australasian bond markets this week.
-
Guarantor: Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
-
KfW has had a strong start to 2021, raising over €50bn in the first six months of the year — around two thirds of its target. The agency will face new challenges in the latter half of the year, particularly in the form of the European Union’s colossal Next Generation funding programme. But treasurer Tim Armbruster, and head of capital markets Petra Wehlert are confident they can navigate the new landscape.
-
-
KfW braved a volatile rates backdrop to reopen the primary dollar public sector bond market on Wednesday. Dexia Credit Local is looking to follow with a deal in the same currency and tenor on Thursday.
-
KfW is coming to the market with a three year dollar benchmark offering, breaking the recent lull in dollar-denominated SSAs, which have endured a few weeks of slack supply with only a handful of deals hitting the market in June.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, July 5. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, June 28. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
-
Guarantor: Federal Republic of Germany
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, June 14. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
-
Guarantor: Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia