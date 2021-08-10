Inter-American Development Bank IADB
-
The Inter-American Development Bank on Tuesday launched a new five year Kauri bond, with the deal set to be its biggest in New Zealand dollars since at least 2018.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid yields from the close of business on Tuesday, July 27. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, July 19. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
-
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
-
-
The Inter-American Development Bank and the Province of British Columbia sold well subscribed dollar deals on Tuesday but volatility could be on the radar after US inflation data beat expectations.
-
Rating: Aaa/AAA
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 19. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
-
Rating: Aaa/AAA
-
World Bank has been aggressively pushing out its curve linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate: the new risk free rate in dollars. Other supranationals are eager to follow the Bretton Woods institution into longer dated floating rate paper.
-
IDB Invest, the arm of the Inter-American Development Bank that lends to the private sector, is preparing to roll out a sustainable debt programme which could lead to it issuing all its future bonds in this format.
-
The run-off for the final two seats in the US Senate was nearing its close on Wednesday and it looks likely that Democrats will secure both, granting the party a majority in both houses of Congress. The race has caused a spike in US Treasury yields, lending Wednesday’s SSA borrowers a big boost.