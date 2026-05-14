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Issue 1957

Top Stories
SSA
Sterling market braces for volatility as Starmer drama erupts
Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting, left, watches as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a speech on reducing NHS wait times as he visits a healthcare provider in Surrey, England, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Dollar SSA market roars back as issuers test new tights against US Treasuries

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on March 4, 2026 in New York.
Sarah Ainsworth, May 14, 2026
Supras and agencies
EU takes €10bn as 'right valuation' attracts investors despite uncertainty
Addison Gong, May 12, 2026
Sovereigns
Belgium blows past 60% funded after larger-than-usual five year print
Addison Gong, May 14, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW $4bn five year tests tights over US Treasuries
Sarah Ainsworth, May 13, 2026
Supras and agencies
World Bank returns with record 10 year deal as IDA goes Global
Addison Gong, May 13, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Regulatory Capital

Attractive cost of capital to lure bank issuers as HSBC returns with second AT1 sale since March

HSBC logo on a wall in New York. HSBC Holdings is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, United Kingd
Atanas Dinov, May 11, 2026
FIG
Wells Fargo draws on deep dollar demand for $2.75bn
David Rothnie, May 14, 2026
Regulatory Capital
CBA rides capital wave to bring fourth euro tier two of the week
Flynn Nicholls, May 13, 2026
Regulatory Capital
UniCredit achieves size and tight pricing with its first tier two of 2026
Flynn Nicholls, May 12, 2026
Senior Debt
Burst of Nordic FIG senior issuance compensates for this year's lower euro volume
Atanas Dinov, May 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

New covered bond issuer pipeline splutters

Pipeline.png
Luke Jeffs, May 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Barclays' global head of covered bonds leaves bank
Luke Jeffs, May 14, 2026
Covered Bonds
Skipton Building Society mitigates UK political uncertainty by fixing terms
Luke Jeffs, May 13, 2026
Covered Bonds
Česká spořitelna brings first covered bond, tightens smartly
Luke Jeffs, May 12, 2026
Covered Bonds
Santander UK shrugs off political uncertainty to land sterling covered
Luke Jeffs, May 11, 2026
Securitization
ABS US

Issuer profile: Sky Leasing explains growth, next ABS

Aircraft landing at Heathrow UK
Chadwick Van Estrop , May 14, 2026
ABS Europe
BoursoBank adds to consumer ABS momentum with French debut
Tom Hall, May 14, 2026
CLOs Europe
Blackstone prices Seabury Park CLO as spreads move lower
Thomas Hopkins, May 14, 2026
RMBS Europe
Leeds Building Society breaks into 40s with UK prime RMBS
Tom Hall, May 14, 2026
CMBS
Brookfield and QIA line up $1.9bn CMBS refinancing of Two Manhattan West
Pooja Sarkar, May 12, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

‘Rising star’ Rolls-Royce returns to euros with €1bn dual trancher

Rolls Royce Engines trade stand at the Farnborough International Airshow trade fair 2012, UK, with a Trent 1000 aero engine on display
Diana Bui, May 14, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Utilities bring the energy as ServiceNow defies AI fears
David Rothnie, May 14, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Investors lap up Arla Foods' euro debut
Frank Jackman, May 13, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
BMW drives down spreads on €2.2bn triple tranche return
Diana Bui, May 11, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Vonovia punches through UK vol with second sterling deal
Frank Jackman, May 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
High grade and crossover bonds

Canal+ returns to euro bond market to refi bridging loan

Microphone Canal + during the French championship Ligue 1 football match between RC Lens and Stade Rennais (Rennes) on August 27, 2022 at Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens, France - Photo Matthieu Mirville / DPPI
Frank Jackman, May 14, 2026
CLOs Europe
Arini new issue deal adds to growing CLO market momentum
Thomas Hopkins, May 12, 2026
Another Fine Mezz podcast
I’ll have the CLO equity please
George Smith, May 12, 2026
CLOs Europe
Partners Group prices tightest CLO reset in recent weeks
Thomas Hopkins, May 11, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Egypt brings debut social bond after curve recovers

Mosque, next to the Garden of the Imortals, Alexandria, Egypt
George Collard, May 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
TPAO takes $500m in private trade
George Collard, May 14, 2026
Emerging Markets
Absa finds good reception for AT1 return
George Collard, May 12, 2026
Emerging Markets
Ecobank refis with popular tier two
George Collard, May 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Aloqabank dollar debut suffers minimal attrition despite huge yield squeeze
George Collard, May 12, 2026
Equity
Equity IPOs

Uzbek state gets $604m as fund lists after huge marketing effort

Uzbekistan Airways from Alamy 14May26 575x375
Jon Hay, May 14, 2026
People and Markets
SSA

Ontario targets first 'resilience' bond as it pitches to host DSR Bank

Toronto, Canada. 12th May, 2026. Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Credit: The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News
Ralph Sinclair, May 14, 2026
SSA
African Development Fund could issue $4bn over three years
Jon Hay, May 14, 2026
SSA
IFC’s first synthetic securitization powers up EM trade finance
Jon Hay, May 13, 2026
People News
Standard Chartered goes straight to the Sauce for MTNs
Francesca Young, May 12, 2026
CLOs Europe
Ashley Blatter joins BlackRock European CLO team
Thomas Hopkins, May 11, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Banks hunt revenue gains from AI, but proof is still to come

AI banking from Alamy 14May26 875
David Rothnie, May 14, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Thematic investment banking can work, but not overnight

unveil_as503904443.jpg
Craig Coben, May 11, 2026