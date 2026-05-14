Issue 1957
Top Stories
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Amazon’s Swiss debut and Alphabet’s first yen deal jolted debt markets this week
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CLOs holding loans due to mature in 2028 are increasingly exposed to refinancing risk
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Tightening absolute and relative valuations have raised some concerns, but FIG assets remain in vogue thanks to higher rates
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Growing worries about inflation and interest rate rises not putting investors off EM debt, yet
Leader
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The Gilt market is pricing a Labour leadership contest. The rates volatility market is conspicuously declining to join in
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Hope remains that equity notes will return, despite the lack of a public sale
Public Sector
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
People and Markets
Coben The Contrarian