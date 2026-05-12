EU takes €10bn as 'right valuation' attracts investors despite uncertainty
◆ Issuer maintains predictable approach with new deal ◆ The most oversubscribed EU syndication in 2026 yet ◆ Two more bonds priced off own curve, but it's still 'not a rule'
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