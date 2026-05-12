UniCredit achieves size and tight pricing with its first tier two of 2026

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
FIG
Regulatory Capital

UniCredit achieves size and tight pricing with its first tier two of 2026

Flynn Nicholls
May 12, 2026 05:30 pm

◆ Tightest callable Italian tier two since 2020 ◆ UniCredit year-on-year spreads continue to tighten ◆ 80% of allocations made to 'solid real money' accounts

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Regulatory CapitalFIGEuroUniCreditWeekly Covers
FN
Flynn Nicholls
Gift this article