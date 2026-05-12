UniCredit achieves size and tight pricing with its first tier two of 2026
◆ Tightest callable Italian tier two since 2020 ◆ UniCredit year-on-year spreads continue to tighten ◆ 80% of allocations made to 'solid real money' accounts
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