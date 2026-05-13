Skipton Building Society mitigates UK political uncertainty by fixing terms

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Covered Bonds

Skipton Building Society mitigates UK political uncertainty by fixing terms

Luke Jeffs
May 13, 2026 05:36 pm
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◆ British lender fixed spread and deal size from outset ◆ Order book closed at over two times the deal size ◆ Fixing terms enabled faster execution, the lender said

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