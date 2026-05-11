Santander UK shrugs off political uncertainty to land sterling covered
◆ Sterling trade was lender's third tranche of covereds this year ◆ 48bp was in line with fair value, a banker said ◆ Santander UK's first sterling covered since May 2025
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