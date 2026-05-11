Attractive cost of capital to lure bank issuers as HSBC returns with second AT1 sale since March

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Attractive cost of capital to lure bank issuers as HSBC returns with second AT1 sale since March

Atanas Dinov
May 11, 2026 06:43 pm

◆ HSBC markets new dollar AT1 less than two months after raising $2.5bn ◆ Belfius Bank seen as candidate for further AT1 issuance ◆ Belgian lender is touring Europe to presents its 2026-2030 plan

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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