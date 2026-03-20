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Issue 1949

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
Spreads spike for oil-importing emerging markets as refineries are bombed
Ras Laffan, Qatar. 03rd Mar, 2026. A view of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. Credit: Stringer/dpa/Alamy Live News
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Rentenbank kicks off annual benchmark issuance with ‘solid and convincing’ trade

German flag flying on the dome of Festhalle Frankfurt, festival hall, Frankfurt trade fair grounds, in front of skyscrapers
Addison Gong, March 19, 2026
Supras and agencies
NWB plunges into dollar market to bag cost savings
Addison Gong, March 19, 2026
Supras and agencies
Another Dutch agency dips into dollars as FMO takes $500m
Addison Gong, March 18, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
'Superb book' supports Alberta's new euro bond
Addison Gong, March 17, 2026
Sovereigns
Luxembourg embraces Monday window to launch new 10 year
Addison Gong, March 16, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Foreign banks show mettle with dollar AT1s

Exterior HSBC sign at their office building in downtown Manhattan.
David Rothnie, March 19, 2026
Senior Debt
BMO reopens unsecured euro FIG with €1.25bn two-part senior
Flynn Nicholls, March 16, 2026
Regulatory Capital
HSBC attracts strong demand to restart AT1 market with $2.5bn deal
Flynn Nicholls, March 17, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Danske Bank dollar AT1 suffers heavy attrition in fragile market
Flynn Nicholls, March 18, 2026
FIG MTNs and CP
European banks tap funding alternatives as war makes public market dearer
Atanas Dinov, March 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Euro covered bond fundamentals hold fast amid market-wide caution

Golden sunrise view of the skyline of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with banking skyscrapers, Eiserner Steg Bridge and River
Luke Jeffs, March 19, 2026
Covered Bonds
Experts relaxed about prospect of higher covered bond spreads
Luke Jeffs, March 19, 2026
Covered Bonds
Pfandbriefzentrale plans Swiss franc Pfandbrief
Luke Jeffs, March 18, 2026
Covered Bonds
NIBC pleased by ‘solid transaction in challenging market’
Luke Jeffs, March 17, 2026
Covered Bonds
Eika Boligkreditt finds support for long eight year covered bond amid ‘weaker’ market
Luke Jeffs, March 17, 2026
Securitization
CLOs Europe

CLO issuance slows to a trickle as war costs threaten many sectors

Water scarcity
Thomas Hopkins, March 19, 2026
ABS Europe
EdgeConneX lays ground for more European master trusts
Tom Hall, March 19, 2026
RMBS
Redwood prices first US securitization of doctors' mortgages since the crisis
Pooja Sarkar, March 18, 2026
Securitization
Clouds on the US macro horizon may spell rain for CLOs
Tobias Burns, March 19, 2026
RMBS Europe
Aldermore enters UK bridging market with Octane acquisition
George Smith, March 19, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Corporates have to pay fatter NIPs as spreads widen unevenly

Mind the gap sign
Diana Bui, March 19, 2026
Hybrid
SES takes hybrid capital to SPACE with novel perp bonds
Frank Jackman, March 17, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Novartis leads charge as corps race towards record month in dollars
David Rothnie, March 19, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Rates moves quash sterling credit pipeline plans
Frank Jackman, March 19, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Akelius seizes quiet window with slim concession for €550m trade
Diana Bui, March 18, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Sustainable bonds and loans hold up in CEE despite EMEA corporate slowdown

Solar farm from Romania from alamy 16 Mar 2026.jpg
Jennifer Law, March 16, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Elia Transmission signs €2bn SLL that can convert to green loan
Jennifer Law, March 17, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Eni signs new revolver for €9bn extending maturity of available lines
Jennifer Law, March 19, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Sirius Real Estate lands new €300m revolver, doubles facility size
Jennifer Law, March 18, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Iran war drags pace of CEEMEA bond issuance behind 2025

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)
George Collard, March 18, 2026
Emerging Markets
Gulf issuers face double digit NIPs when primary reopens
George Collard, March 17, 2026
GC View
Next GCC bond must and will be a showstopper
George Collard, March 17, 2026
Emerging Markets
Fondo Mivivienda aims to kickstart dormant LatAm primary
George Collard, March 19, 2026
Equity
Equity

Vincorion gets high quality orderbook on oversubscribed IPO

patriot-alamy-190326.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, March 19, 2026
Equity
Harbour Energy keeps blocks market abuzz active after record Galderma deal
Arthur Bautzer, March 17, 2026
Equity
Block market remains active with Acea, Intea deals
Arthur Bautzer, March 18, 2026
Equity
Defence firm Vincorion to float in lightning €345m fixed price IPO
Arthur Bautzer, March 13, 2026
People and Markets
People and Markets

Three senior bankers leaving Citi in London

London- September 2022: Citigroup Inc headquarters building in Canary Wharf, an American investment bank and financial services company
Francesca Young, March 17, 2026
People News
FAB senior loans banker poached
Francesca Young, March 18, 2026
People and Markets
Fourth senior banker to leave Citi
Francesca Young, March 19, 2026
People and Markets
People moves round-up: Podobnik to co-head Deutsche corporate bank
Arthur Bautzer, March 16, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Orcel’s M&A masterclass leaves Commerzbank short of options

Roma, Italia. 30th May, 2025. L'ad di Unicredit Andrea Orcel durante la presentazione della Relazione annuale della Banca d'Italia, Roma, Venerdi 30 Maggio 2025 (Foto Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse) Unicredit CEO Andrea Orcel during the presentation of the Bank
David Rothnie, March 19, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
Coben the Contrarian

Something to sell in every market

boatwave_2DC1P3R.jpg
Craig Coben, March 16, 2026