HSBC attracts strong demand to restart AT1 market with $2.5bn deal

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Regulatory Capital

HSBC attracts strong demand to restart AT1 market with $2.5bn deal

Flynn Nicholls
March 17, 2026 06:26 pm

◆ First capital trade by an international bank since Iran war began ◆ Fair value debated, some spot visible concession ◆ $2.5bn size across two tranches supported by $17bn book

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Flynn Nicholls
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