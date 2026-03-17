HSBC attracts strong demand to restart AT1 market with $2.5bn deal
◆ First capital trade by an international bank since Iran war began ◆ Fair value debated, some spot visible concession ◆ $2.5bn size across two tranches supported by $17bn book
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