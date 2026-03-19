Orcel’s M&A masterclass leaves Commerzbank short of options
The launch of a €35bn exchange offer for Germany’s Commerzbank marks a decisive attempt to break a stalemate that has frustrated Andrea Orcel in his quest to turn UniCredit into a pan-European banking champion
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