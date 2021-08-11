Leveraged Loans

Latest news
US alternative asset manager Ares has provided UK environmental services firm RSK with £1bn, with its margins tied to sustainable targets. While this is not the first sustainability-linked loan in private credit, it is quite considerably the largest and may operate as a bellwether for future issuance.
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
A $350m sustainability-linked loan for Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Co has been launched into syndication.
RBC Capital Markets has hired Citi's former head of structured credit sales EMEA, John Miles, to lead its recently established alternatives and private capital solutions (APCS) group.
Strategic Value Partners has closed its fifth special situations fund at its hard cap of $5bn, as it tries to differentiate itself from other distressed debt funds through direct sourcing.
Taiwan’s Qisda Corp, which designs and makes electronic products, has wrapped up the first round of bidding for a NT$10bn ($358m)-equivalent dual currency loan.
Aggreko, a Scottish company which offers temporary power, heating and cooling generation, has signed £2.5bn worth of loans to fund its acquisition by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.
Nordea Asset Management has appointed a new head of high yield, as its former head Torben Frederiksen left the company on Friday.
An international consortium is seeking a $275m loan to support its acquisition of DuPont Clean Technologies.