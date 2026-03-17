Eika Boligkreditt finds support for long eight year covered bond amid ‘weaker’ market

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Covered Bonds

Eika Boligkreditt finds support for long eight year covered bond amid ‘weaker’ market

Luke Jeffs
March 17, 2026 06:15 pm
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◆ Issuer's first in almost a year ◆ Issuer opts for no-grow deal ◆ Investors show greater price despite stronger market on Monday

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