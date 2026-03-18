Danske Bank dollar AT1 suffers heavy attrition in fragile market
◆ Second European bank to bring a dollar AT1 this week as investors bid for risky assets ◆ Market conditions deteriorate during Wednesday ◆ More than half of book lost
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