Danske Bank dollar AT1 suffers heavy attrition in fragile market

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Regulatory Capital

Danske Bank dollar AT1 suffers heavy attrition in fragile market

Flynn Nicholls
Atanas Dinov
March 18, 2026 06:42 pm

◆ Second European bank to bring a dollar AT1 this week as investors bid for risky assets ◆ Market conditions deteriorate during Wednesday ◆ More than half of book lost

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Regulatory CapitalFIGUS dollarWeekly CoversDanske BankDenmark
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Flynn Nicholls
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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