Latest news
European companies piled into the bond market on Wednesday with a variety of deals that favoured duration, as buoyant sentiment returned after being sapped by the US Federal Reserve last week.
Vattenfall, the Swedish electricity company, powered through its euro hybrid capital funding levels with a debut sterling green hybrid this week, as the sterling market continues to provide ample support for borrowers.
Vattenfall, the Swedish energy company, and UK care home operator Assura have mandated for sterling use of proceeds ESG deals, as sustainability bankers say that the sterling market is growing in popularity for issuance.
Hybrids and crossover rated corporate bond issuers hit screens this week, as the thirst for yield returned to the European market.
Heimstaden Bostad, the Swedish housing company, had a trickier time in the market with its hybrid capital issue on Thursday than Poste Italiane had a day earlier, suggesting that there is still some sectoral sensitivity among yield-hungry corporate bond buyers.
The two riskiest issuers in Europe’s corporate bond market on Wednesday both opted for size over pushing hard on pricing. Poste Italiane with its hybrid capital issue and crossover-rated Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima priced bigger than expected deals.
The corporate hybrid market is on a tear, with post-Covid issuance in 2020 of €46.7bn, almost as much as in the two previous years combined, and volume for 2021 already reaching €19.8bn by mid-May. Citi has been on the top-line of 60% of the corporate hybrids issued since the start of the pandemic, leading €38.6bn out of a total €66bn, and on 38 tranches out of 75 issued.
Prospects for companies to issue more social bonds rose this week, with the debut issue by Electricité de France, a borrower with a long and influential track record in the green bond market.
Europe’s high grade corporate market this week saw one of its busiest days of the year, with a touch over €4.5bn printed from eight tranches on Wednesday, and investors lapped up most of the deals with ease.