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Issue 1948

Top Stories
High grade and crossover bonds
Amazon's €14.5bn money magnet redefines what is possible in credit
GC1948 Deal Cartoon Amazon.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA issuers stretch for duration as rate rise predictions flatten curve

Sandusky, Ohio, USA / June 13th 2024 - The Cork Screw rollercoaster at Cedar Park, Sandusky, Ohio. USA
Sarah Ainsworth, March 12, 2026
Supras and agencies
KfW on pricing dollar deal in volatile markets
Sarah Ainsworth, March 12, 2026
Sovereigns
UK DMO on green Gilt return
Sarah Ainsworth, March 12, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Lower Saxony brings ‘defensive’ three year amid acute Bund sell-off
Addison Gong, March 11, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Queensland prints second euro bond after 'phenomenal' debut success
Sarah Ainsworth, March 11, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
Senior Debt

Banks pile into dollars amid improving backdrop

The logo of UBS AG can be seen from the street near their 1285 6th Ave headquarters building in New York City.
David Rothnie, March 12, 2026
Primary Market Monitor
Euro FIG new issue premiums grind tighter as supply dries up in February
Flynn Nicholls, March 10, 2026
Senior Debt
BPCE completes agile senior Swissie amid 'very fluid situation'
Flynn Nicholls, March 11, 2026
FIG
Bank issuers set hopes on 'green days' before new issues take off
Atanas Dinov, March 09, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Uncertainty reigns as covered bond market reopens with safe deals

Sidelines.png
Luke Jeffs, March 12, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Bank of Nova Scotia lands second Canadian covered in three days
Luke Jeffs, March 12, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Royal Bank of Canada lands first covered since start of Iran war
Luke Jeffs, March 10, 2026
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Lloyds Bank lands its largest sterling covered bond since 2019
Luke Jeffs, March 11, 2026
Covered Bond Analysis
Barclays cautious on premiums for first post-war covered bonds
Luke Jeffs, March 09, 2026
Securitization
Securitization

Iran war makes CLO market 'challenging' as oil price rises

Lightnings effect between flags of USA and Iran. Concept of conflict between two nations, Washington and Teheran.
Tobias Burns, March 12, 2026
ABS Europe
Santander and Société Générale price perfectly timed euro autos
Tom Hall, March 12, 2026
Securitization
Dont stop me now: fiber ABS has time in the sun
Chadwick Van Estrop , March 11, 2026
Securitization
Software angst rattles private credit along with CLOs
Tobias Burns, March 11, 2026
RMBS
Three cheers for Pimco as it prices hat-trick deal from BRAVO shelf
Pooja Sarkar, March 10, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

Stellantis's triple tranche hybrid debut finds turbo-charged demand

GC1948 Deal cartoon Stellantis.jpg
Diana Bui, March 10, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Amazon leads record dollar corporate bond funding spree
David Rothnie, March 13, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Novonesis lands €1.7bn euro debut at 'minimal concession'
Diana Bui, March 12, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
They're lovin' it: investors snap up McDonald's euro dual trancher
Frank Jackman, March 11, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
IG corporate issuers flock back to euros with small benchmarks
Diana Bui, March 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Banks still up for M&A financing despite Middle East war

ME conflict from alamy .jpg
Jennifer Law, March 11, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Buzzi Unicem to refinance Schuldschein for €100m
Jennifer Law, March 09, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura signs loan facilities for $8.8bn amid market volatility
Jennifer Law, March 10, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Biesterfeld refinances and increases loan for €200m
Jennifer Law, March 13, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Dubai financial hub a ‘ghost town’ as Iran threatens US banks in the Gulf

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - May 28, 2021: Terminal Concourse C of Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates.
Francesca Young, March 11, 2026
Emerging Markets
Africa sell-off 'orderly' after efforts to reduce debt risks
George Collard, March 12, 2026
Emerging Markets
Orlen taps in first CEEMEA public trade since Iran war began
George Collard, March 10, 2026
Emerging Markets
CEE in better place to withstand energy shock as bonds recover
George Collard, March 10, 2026
Equity
Equity

South Africa reforms, privatisation programmes set to drive African IPOs

johannesburg-alamy-120326.jpg
Arthur Bautzer, March 12, 2026
Equity
Galderma shareholders exit as huge block trade is increased
Arthur Bautzer, March 12, 2026
Equity
Gabler debuts in volatile market to mixed reception
Arthur Bautzer, March 09, 2026
Equity
Vincorion announces IPO with €105m in cornerstones
Arthur Bautzer, March 06, 2026
People and Markets
People News

SMBC’s Presley resigns for job outside banking

SMBC London from Alamy 11Mar26 575x375
Francesca Young, March 11, 2026
GC View
If AI upends the jobs market, ABS buyers are in the firing line
George Smith, March 10, 2026
SSA People and Markets
Buffel steps up as EDC treasurer as Love retires
Addison Gong, March 09, 2026
Synd Loans People and Markets
Macquarie adds to EMEA lending and asset-based finance team
Jennifer Law, March 10, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS on final stretch to revenue goal after hires and reorganisation

Ermotti, Sergio (UBS) in 2025 from Alamy 12Mar26 1000x666.jpg
David Rothnie, March 12, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

My bank is piling on the work but to no one's benefit

acrobatsD2N1R6.jpg
Craig Coben, March 09, 2026