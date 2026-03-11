BPCE completes agile senior Swissie amid 'very fluid situation'

FIG
Senior Debt

Flynn Nicholls
March 11, 2026 05:16 pm

◆ Second foreign FIG deal in Swissies since the start of Iran war ◆ Market offers quick execution despite uncertainty and volatility ◆ BPCE funds close to its euro level

Topics

Senior DebtFIGSwiss FrancsFranceBPCEWeekly Covers
