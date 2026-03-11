Lloyds Bank lands its largest sterling covered bond since 2019

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Covered Bonds

Lloyds Bank lands its largest sterling covered bond since 2019

Luke Jeffs
March 11, 2026 05:29 pm
Lloyds.png

◆ Banker said deal offered little new issue premium ◆ Euro transaction on Tuesday triggered the deal ◆ Lloyds' last sterling covered was issued in October 2025

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

BarclaysCovered BondsWeekly CoversNomuraTD SecuritiesLloyds Bank
LJ
Luke Jeffs
Gift this article