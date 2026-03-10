Royal Bank of Canada lands first covered since start of Iran war

Covered Bonds

Royal Bank of Canada lands first covered since start of Iran war

Luke Jeffs
March 10, 2026 05:44 pm
First new covered bond since the end of February ◆ Deal shows investor preference for short-dated paper – RBC ◆ Issuer benefits from minimal exposure to Middle East, says banker

Topics

Covered BondsWeekly CoversRoyal Bank of CanadaErste Group BankBNP ParibasDeutsche Bank
LJ
Luke Jeffs
