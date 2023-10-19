GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1828

Top Stories
Emerging Markets
War and US Treasury vol drain ME pipeline despite PIF sukuk debut
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Austria takes size with ‘absolute conviction’ in ‘thoughtful’ triple tranche deal

Georgie Lee, October 19, 2023
Sovereigns
Spain gets ‘one of the largest euro inflation-linked books’ in strong return trade
Georgie Lee, October 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
European SSAs continue dollar issuance rush
Addison Gong, October 18, 2023
Supras and agencies
Investors ‘spoilt for choices’ in SSA dollar bonanza
Addison Gong, October 17, 2023
Supras and agencies
KfW nears finishing line with €90bn funding goal
Addison Gong, October 16, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

MUFG achieves ‘incredible’ result in Japan’s maiden dollar AT1

Atanas Dinov, October 19, 2023
Senior Debt
US FIG big hitters return with $23bn funding splurge
David Rothnie, October 19, 2023
FIG
Société Générale introduces novel structuring for senior yen funding
Atanas Dinov, October 17, 2023
Senior Debt
AIB Group makes positive start for FIG issuers in unsecured market
Sarah Ainsworth, October 16, 2023
Senior Debt
BPCE hops back for more with Kangaroo deal
Sarah Ainsworth, October 19, 2023
Covered Bonds

Sterling and dollar covered bonds eyed amid euro fragility

Bill Thornhill, October 20, 2023
Covered Bonds
Skipton deploys tender to follow Nationwide into Sonia sale
Bill Thornhill, October 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
Nordea locks in €1bn as covered bond spreads risk widening
Bill Thornhill, October 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
Nationwide shines in sevens with Sonia-linked covered bond
Bill Thornhill, October 17, 2023
Covered Bonds
Sondrio prices first OBG through BTPs
Bill Thornhill, October 17, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Equity release mortgage securitizations primed for take-off

George Smith, October 19, 2023
RMBS
RTL securitization takes spotlight amid undersupply in US RMBS
Kunyi Yang, October 19, 2023
CLOs
Japanese investor to give up resistance to uptier priming in euro CLO
Victoria Thiele, October 19, 2023
ABS
Macro backdrop to lead to wider US ABS spreads
Ayse Kelce, October 19, 2023
RMBS
Redwood CIO sees opportunities in bank capital regs and growth in HEI
Kunyi Yang, October 17, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Signs of thawing in European fund managers' freeze on cyclicals

Mike Turner, October 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
H&M finds right fit with €500m green debut
Mike Turner, October 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
TMCC and Acciona fail to move spreads from IPTs as mood sours
Mike Turner, October 16, 2023
Asia
Medco reopens Asia high yield market but funding costs still tough to take
Rashmi Kumar, October 19, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Microsoft readies jumbo after Activision green light
David Rothnie, October 19, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Decade low in European M&A keeps loan market caged

Ana Fati, October 19, 2023
Private debt
ITM Entreprises pulls off €210m fundraising in slow Euro PP year
Ana Fati, October 18, 2023
Syndicated Loans
GC launches Loan and Private Debt Awards 2023
GlobalCapital, October 18, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Crop of Schuldscheine as companies rush to close funding
Ana Fati, October 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM People and Markets

African capital markets make strides, but not ready to shoulder debt burden

John Crabb, October 19, 2023
EM LatAm
Chile draws international interest for inflation-linked local SLB
Oliver West, October 19, 2023
CEE
Turkish banks slash costs for autumn loan refis
George Collard, October 16, 2023
CEE
Czech utility EPH to end long primary absence
George Collard, October 16, 2023
Emerging Markets
Debt-for-nature swaps: virtues shine through thicket of complexity
Oliver West, October 13, 2023
Equity
Follow-ons and Rights issues

Primary capital in focus as higher for longer rates squeeze issuers

Aidan Gregory, October 19, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Small EQT block provides pricing point for looming CVC IPO
Aidan Gregory, October 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
Europe’s depressed IPO market pins hopes on CVC listing
Aidan Gregory, October 17, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Stage set for fresh AIB selldown as rising interest rates boost bank profits
Aidan Gregory, October 17, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

BNP Paribas hires MTN veteran Edinburgh

Atanas Dinov, October 18, 2023
GC View
IMF must rebalance vote shares to avoid division
John Crabb, October 17, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Alantra promotes three in Madrid equities’ push
Gaia Freydefont, October 18, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Versana heads for Europe offering better loan data
Ana Fati, October 17, 2023
SSA People and Markets
Sharaka moves on from HSBC after five years
Addison Gong, October 16, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Deutsche-Numis tie-up could be perfectly timed for both parties

David Rothnie, October 19, 2023