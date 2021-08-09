EM People and Markets

Latest news
Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
The week in review: July forex reserves hit five-year high, JPM gets JV full ownership nod, Blackstone’s Soho China acquisition faces reviewIn this round-up, China’s foreign exchange reserves reach the highest level in five years, JP Morgan receives approval to fully own an onshore securities company, and Beijing launches a review of Blackstone’s $3.05bn take-private of Soho China.
Crédit Agricole has hired a senior China economist from Bank of America to head up its research team for Asia ex-Japan.
Joey Mak, a former loans banker at Mizuho, has joined Bank of Communications as section head of the structured finance department.
Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has hit UBS and its securities unit with a combined HK$11.55m ($1.5m) in fines for regulatory breaches.
China’s securities regulator is pushing for closer co-operation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to support overseas listings.
The week in review: July PMI misses forecast, US turns up the heat on Chinese IPOs, foreign FIs expand in ChinaIn this round-up, China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fails to meet expectation in July, the US puts additional information disclosure requirements in place for Chinese IPO hopefuls, and foreign financial institutions continue expanding in the Mainland.