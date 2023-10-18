GC launches Loan and Private Debt Awards 2023

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the launch of our Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023, with the opening of our online poll to determine the winners.

Now in their 21st year, the GlobalCapital Loan Awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.

This year we have added two Awards covering the Asia Pacific loan market, and expanded our coverage of private debt with regional Awards for investors in western Europe, CEEMEA and Asia.

The Loan Awards are unique in another way — you can choose the winners. We invite all loan market participants to commend what you think were the standout deals of the year, and the banks, investors, law firms and other market players that have most impressed you.

Our poll is available online here.

The period covered by the poll is November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023. The poll will be open until Friday November 17.

A complete list of the categories is below. The shortlist of nominations will be announced in mid-December and the winners will be revealed at our annual Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner, to be held in London in February.

The rules are set out clearly in the online voting platform, but in essence, you must vote honestly, no campaigning is allowed, you cannot vote for your own institution, votes are confidential, banks cannot win a category if they do not vote in it, and only one vote is allowed per institution in each category.

We ask you to coordinate your response internally so that only one person votes in each category. It’s fine to split this up so different people vote in different sections of the poll. But if it’s difficult to coordinate, that is fine, please go ahead and vote and we can deal with any duplication.

We hope you enjoy the Awards. If you have any questions or feedback, please contact

Ana Fati, corporate loans reporter ana.fati@globalcapital.com

Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor jon.hay@globalcapital.com

For information about the Awards Dinner, please contact

Jack Thomson, publisher jack.thomson@globalcapital.com

The poll is open here: https://gcloans.awardsplatform.com/

GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023

DEALS OF THE YEAR

Deal of the Year

Leveraged Loan of the Year

M&A Loan of the Year

Emerging Market Loan of the Year

Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

Renewables Loan of the Year

REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR

Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

African Deal of the Year

Asia Pacific Deal of the Year

UK and Irish Deal of the Year

French Deal of the Year

German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

Italian Deal of the Year

Iberian Deal of the Year

Benelux Deal of the Year

Nordic Deal of the Year

Turkish Deal of the Year

BANK AWARDS

Loan House of the Year

Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

Best Arranger of M&A Loans

Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

Best Secondary Loans House

BANK REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Arranger of Western European Loans

Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

Best Arranger of African Loans

Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans

Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

Best Arranger of French Loans

Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

Best Arranger of Italian Loans

Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS

Best Corporate Finance Adviser

Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

Best Institutional Lender

Best Loan Restructuring Adviser

Best Subordinated Debt Investor

Best Distressed Loan Investor

Best Global Private Debt Investor

Best Private Debt Investor for Western Europe

Best Private Debt Investor for CEEMEA

Best Private Debt Investor for Asia Pacific

SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS

CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Western European Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

Most Innovative Bank for ESG lending

Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG

Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

Most Influential Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS

Schuldschein of the Year

International Schuldschein of the Year

Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

Best Schuldschein Law Firm

US Private Placement of the Year

Best US Private Placement Agent

Euro Private Placement of the Year

Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements