GC launches Loan and Private Debt Awards 2023
Poll opens online, to run until November 17
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the launch of our Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023, with the opening of our online poll to determine the winners.
Now in their 21st year, the GlobalCapital Loan Awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.
This year we have added two Awards covering the Asia Pacific loan market, and expanded our coverage of private debt with regional Awards for investors in western Europe, CEEMEA and Asia.
The Loan Awards are unique in another way — you can choose the winners. We invite all loan market participants to commend what you think were the standout deals of the year, and the banks, investors, law firms and other market players that have most impressed you.
Our poll is available online here.
The period covered by the poll is November 16, 2022 to November 15, 2023. The poll will be open until Friday November 17.
A complete list of the categories is below. The shortlist of nominations will be announced in mid-December and the winners will be revealed at our annual Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner, to be held in London in February.
The rules are set out clearly in the online voting platform, but in essence, you must vote honestly, no campaigning is allowed, you cannot vote for your own institution, votes are confidential, banks cannot win a category if they do not vote in it, and only one vote is allowed per institution in each category.
We ask you to coordinate your response internally so that only one person votes in each category. It’s fine to split this up so different people vote in different sections of the poll. But if it’s difficult to coordinate, that is fine, please go ahead and vote and we can deal with any duplication.
We hope you enjoy the Awards. If you have any questions or feedback, please contact
Ana Fati, corporate loans reporter ana.fati@globalcapital.com
Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability editor jon.hay@globalcapital.com
For information about the Awards Dinner, please contact
Jack Thomson, publisher jack.thomson@globalcapital.com
The poll is open here: https://gcloans.awardsplatform.com/
GlobalCapital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2023
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
Asia Pacific Deal of the Year
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
BANK AWARDS
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
Best Arranger of Asia Pacific Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Institutional Lender
Best Loan Restructuring Adviser
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Best Global Private Debt Investor
Best Private Debt Investor for Western Europe
Best Private Debt Investor for CEEMEA
Best Private Debt Investor for Asia Pacific
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
Most Influential Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
PRIVATE DEBT AWARDS
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
Best US Private Placement Agent
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements