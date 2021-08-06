Equity People and Markets

Latest news
Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
Liberum has hired Nicholas How from Peel Hunt to oversee its support services and industrials investment banking team, which includes two other new faces.
It has been an earnings season of rebounds. UBS, the first of the European investment banks to report its results for the second quarter of the year, used the word “rebound” three times in its earnings report, which it published on July 23. Since then, BNP Paribas has pointed to an “established rebound” in its results while HSBC has reported a “rebound” in profits in the US and Europe.
Berenberg has hired a fourth senior equity syndicate banker to cover France and southern Europe, amid big plans to expand its investment banking business, with new offices and teams in Brussels and Stockholm.
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has hit UBS and its securities unit with a combined HK$11.55m ($1.5m) in fines for regulatory breaches.
Lazard has hired a former Citigroup banker to run its equity capital markets advisory practice for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Credit Suisse is adding to its fintech coverage with the appointment of Orazio Tarda as global head of the sector in London. Tarda was previously global head of fintech at HSBC.
China’s securities regulator is pushing for closer co-operation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to support overseas listings.