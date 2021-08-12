Private debt

Latest news
-
Santander has hired a director of private placements from NatWest to head up its PP franchise, after former head Tony Fordham resigned earlier this year.
-
BNP Paribas has hired a vice president in New York to build out the bank’s US private placement platform.
-
Two UK corporates have tapped the private placement market in the past few weeks, but neither were widely syndicated.
-
US alternative asset manager Ares has provided UK environmental services firm RSK with £1bn, with its margins tied to sustainable targets. While this is not the first sustainability-linked loan in private credit, it is quite considerably the largest and may operate as a bellwether for future issuance.
-
Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
-
RBC Capital Markets has hired Citi's former head of structured credit sales EMEA, John Miles, to lead its recently established alternatives and private capital solutions (APCS) group.
-
The Bankers Investment Trust, a London-listed investment trust which traces its origins back to 1888, has sold a £74.5m-equivalent private placement. While there are slim pickings for PP investors looking to lend to financial institutions in Europe, investment trusts have provided a steady stream of opportunities.
-
The Schuldschein market is counting on a late summer pick-up in issuance to make up for a barren first half of the year. If deals do not pick up, the market could reach only €14bn of issuance in 2021, half its volume in 2017.
-
Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.