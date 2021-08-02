Equity - Follow-ons and Rights issues

Latest news
Sports teams could be among the Covid-battered industries looking to tap the capital markets later this year and next, bankers believe, as Italy’s elite Juventus Football Club prepares for a €400m rights issue to repair its finances.
The UK government has announced its intention to dispose of some of its remaining 54.7% stake in NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, through a pre-arranged trading plan which will see the government sell up to a 15% stake in the bank.
Taylor Maritime Investments, the investment trust focused on the international shipping industry, announced an equity capital raising on Monday, just under two months after pricing its $253.7m IPO on the London Stock Exchange.
Learning Technologies Group (LTG), the e-learning and training provider, has completed a 44.3m share sale to part fund its acquisition of GP Strategies.
India’s Ministry of Steel has kicked off a two-day sale of its shares in National Mineral Development Corp, eyeing at least Rp19.3bn ($260m) in proceeds.
Alpha Bank, the Greek banking group, has begun bookbuilding for its €800m share sale intended to strengthen its balance sheet as it enters a new stage of growth following the clean-up of Greece’s banking sector since the eurozone crisis.
Singapore-based agriculture company Olam International is tapping shareholders through a rights issue, to raise S$601.7m ($447.2m) to repay debt from a recent acquisition.
Auction Tech Group (ATG), the UK-listed owner of auction websites, has completed a £244m equity raise to part-fund the acquisition of US firm Live Auctioneers.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has raised HK$2.56bn ($330.5m) in equity capital from a placement of shares that drew a solid response from investors both during wall-crossing and bookbuilding.