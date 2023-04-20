GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1802

Top Stories
Senior Debt
European FIG market heals after March madness
Jyske Bank Facade in Ringkobing Skjern on a sunny summer afternoon
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSAs are in a ‘new era’ as issuers smash into European QT

Germany, Hessen, Frankfurt Am Main, Ostend, River Main, New European Central Bank Building and central Frankfurt Skyline
Georgie Lee, April 20, 2023
Supras and agencies
SSA buyers reopen door to NDB after year of lockout
Addison Gong, April 20, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Hesse taps euros in ‘mixed bag’ of a week for SSA issuers
Addison Gong, April 20, 2023
Supras and agencies
Muni Fin prices flat to guidance in latest sign of tricky market conditions
Georgie Lee, April 19, 2023
Supras and agencies
EIB wins ‘biggest book for 7yr dollar ever’, other SSAs go shorter
Addison Gong, April 18, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

SMFG revives G-Sib AT1 issuance in Japan

Japan. 20th Dec, 2019. Japanese multinational banking and financial company Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation seen in Tokyo. Credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News
Atanas Dinov, April 19, 2023
Senior Debt
Permanent TSB blows open second tier euro market
Frank Jackman, April 18, 2023
Regulatory Capital
OSB scores tier two bank debt reopening in sterling
Atanas Dinov, April 20, 2023
Senior Debt
US heavyweights unleash dollar blitz
David Rothnie, April 20, 2023
Senior Debt
BFCM scoops €1.25bn with seven year bail-in print
Frank Jackman, April 20, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered bonds top €100bn priced as central bank withdraws

Break through HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, April 20, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Pop Mortgage Bank pops covered bond maturity extension
Atanas Dinov, April 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
NBC prices covered bond through Canadian peer despite bigger size
Bill Thornhill, April 18, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
‘Ambitious’ MunHyp scores tight print despite a slim book
Frank Jackman, April 17, 2023
Covered Bonds
Landshypotek secures huge covered bond greenium
Bill Thornhill, April 18, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

Lloyds’ Permanent shelf to make long-awaited securitization return

Lloyds Bank Black Horse sign and name over a branch of the bank in UK.
Tom Lemmon, April 17, 2023
GC View
Commercial property: the crisis everyone can see coming
Ralph Sinclair, April 18, 2023
ABS
ABS issuers surge forward despite air of caution
Ayse Kelce, April 21, 2023
ABS
Mezz investors still waiting, despite supply surge
George Smith, April 18, 2023
GC View
Investors are hungry for ABS paper and rightly so
George Smith, April 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Australian companies swarm around euro bond demand

January 5, 2019: sydney opera house, a multi venue performing ar
Mike Turner, April 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
CIMIC latest Aussie corporate to head to euros
Mike Turner, April 19, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Acciona Energia hits seven year groove
Mike Turner, April 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Transurban motors through euros, securing €4bn demand
Mike Turner, April 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Mars launches rare eight year for sustainability bond debut
David Rothnie, April 20, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
The Sustainable Economy

Cracks show in G7 as some keep funding fossil fuels

LNG terminal from Alamy 20Apr23 575x375
Jon Hay, April 20, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein market stays true to ESG linkage and creates its own innovations
Marta Imarisio, April 20, 2023
LevFin
A third of private debt investors plan to cut allocations
Oscar Laurikka, April 20, 2023
Syndicated Loans
RHI Magnesita gets ‘competitive’ €320m loan and SSD
Marta Imarisio, April 17, 2023
LevFin
TMF borrows for acquisitions as levfin M&A “undoubtedly picking up”
Marta Imarisio, April 18, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

MCB bonds holds up in secondary

Loungers and umbrella on tropical beach in Mauritius
Francesca Young, April 20, 2023
CEE
Banca Transilvania sets out to spark CEE FIG issuance revival
George Collard, April 20, 2023
CEE
CPI Property seeks to show secondary market mismatch with buy-back
George Collard, April 18, 2023
EM Middle East
Damac lands sukuk ‘right on the edge’ as Mid East issuance set to surge
George Collard, April 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
Taqa prints tight even as US Treasuries widen
Francesca Young, April 18, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Lottomatica sets price range for biggest European IPO since Porsche

Poker chips in a casino. Image shot 2008. Exact date unknown.
Victoria Thiele, April 20, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
TUI looks to the future after €1.8bn rights issue
Aidan Gregory, April 18, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Mersen launches €100m rights issue
Victoria Thiele, April 18, 2023
Asia
Hong Kong ECM sputters to life but issuers need reality check
Rashmi Kumar, April 20, 2023
Equity-Linked
Voestalpine revisits convertible market with €250m deal
Aidan Gregory, April 19, 2023
People and Markets
ABS

SEC commissioner backs market concerns on conflict of interest rule

Hester Peirce testifies to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ayse Kelce, April 19, 2023
Equity People and Markets
UniCredit hires internally for new head of ECM
Aidan Gregory, April 17, 2023
People News
MUFG hires five seniors as banks hoover up ex-SVB, Credit Suisse talent
Victoria Thiele, April 20, 2023
Responsible Investment
NGOs sue EC for including gas and nuclear in Taxonomy
Jon Hay, April 17, 2023
GC View
Tell your machines not to mess with the pyramid, it’s important
John Crabb, April 18, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Citi shows ‘courage’ in the chaos of Credit Suisse’s collapse

lion fallout.jpg
David Rothnie, April 20, 2023