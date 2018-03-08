AfDB up next as investors pour into dollar books

The African Development Bank on Tuesday hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Nomura and TD Securities to run a March 2021 global benchmark, set for Wednesday’s business. Initial price thoughts are 1bp area over mid-swaps, meaning the trade looks ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.