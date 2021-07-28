African Development Bank AfDB
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid yields from the close of business on Tuesday, July 27. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank received ample demand in the primary dollar public sector bond market on Thursday, allowing the supranational borrowers to print chunky deals.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank will add to the week’s dollar SSA bond supply on Thursday. The lack of issuance in the currency in June is helping to boost sentiment in the market despite a rocky rates backdrop.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes at the end of June.
The African Development Bank sold its first kangaroo bond in social format on Tuesday as supply of ESG-labelled bonds in niche currencies by public sector borrowers gathers pace.
A consortium of international lenders is funding the development of Egypt’s largest solar plant.
Norwegian krone SSA supply is outpacing Swedish kronor so far this year, driven in part by a demand for zero risk weighted assets in the market. Among the latest names to access the Norwegian market is the African Development Bank, which sold a new social bond as part of a dual-currency issue.
