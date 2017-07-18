Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Sweden goes tight in dollars as Alberta lines up

Sweden on Tuesday printed a dollar benchmark at one of the tightest spreads to mid-swaps from a public sector issuer this year, as a Canadian province prepared to bring a deal in the currency further out the curve.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 18 Jul 2017

Alberta hired BNP Paribas, CIBC World Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank on Tuesday to run a July 2022 global. Initial price thoughts are mid 30s over mid-swaps and the deal is set to be priced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sweden was comfortably oversubscribed while printing ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,891.10 17 9.46%
2 Barclays 12,759.91 17 8.11%
3 HSBC 12,732.87 18 8.09%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 7.71%
5 JPMorgan 10,382.02 14 6.60%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 Citi 33,810.56 82 12.15%
2 JPMorgan 30,730.06 80 11.05%
3 HSBC 21,125.88 53 7.59%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,817.31 63 7.48%
5 Deutsche Bank 19,672.75 44 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 26,261.47 79 7.41%
2 Barclays 25,367.48 60 7.15%
3 BNP Paribas 25,241.18 48 7.12%
4 UniCredit 25,109.75 69 7.08%
5 JPMorgan 25,047.63 70 7.06%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,707.03 216 7.61%
2 JPMorgan 64,103.16 349 7.54%
3 HSBC 54,776.10 208 6.44%
4 Barclays 49,173.78 145 5.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 45,614.64 170 5.37%