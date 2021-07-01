All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

CIBC World Markets

    Leader
    Issuers must seek investor diversity more than ever
    Bill Thornhill, July 01, 2021
    Banks that have access to diverse pockets of demand will be far better equipped to deal with any contraction in central bank liquidity, which could occur if high inflation spooks policy makers and markets.
    Covered Bonds
    CIBC reopens dollar covered bonds with a roar
    Bill Thornhill, June 30, 2021
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce achieved a roaring success with its $2bn five year 144A deal priced on Wednesday, the first from a Canadian bank in over a year. CIBC managed to achieve a size and spread that would not have been possible in euros and showed the importance of paying attention to key currency markets outside Europe.
    Covered Bonds
    Créd Ag announces first social covered as Emilano holds back
    Bill Thornhill, June 29, 2021
    Crédit Agricole announced plans on Tuesday to market its first covered bond from its social framework in what will be a rare maturity. At the same time leads on Credito Emiliano's proposed covered bond opted to wait until the European Union prices its deal is priced before launching.
    Covered Bonds
    CIBC to bring Canada's first dollar covered bond of year
    Bill Thornhill, June 28, 2021
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce revealed the mandate on Monday for the first Canadian dollar covered bond of the year and the first to be issued in 144A format in over 12 months. Prospects for further issuance in the currency are promising.
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
    Covered Bonds
    Sterling covered bonds explode
    Bill Thornhill, June 17, 2021
    The sterling covered bond market exploded into life this week as three transactions worth more than £3bn priced in three days, increasing this year’s issuance by 150%, and boosting hopes that more deals will follow.
    Covered Bonds
    Sterling still sparkles as CIBC raises £1.25bn
    Bill Thornhill, June 16, 2021
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce managed an outstanding result in sterling covered bonds on Wednesday. Despite the fact that 60% of this year’s entire supply has come in the past three days it managed to issue a sizeable deal at the same spread as an earlier one from Bank of Nova Scotia.
    Covered Bonds
    CIBC prices flat in covereds, as Laurentian enters
    Bill Thornhill, April 22, 2021
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce returned to the euro covered bond market for its first deal since March 2020, issuing a highly subscribed €1bn eight year flat to fair value this week. At the same time Laurentian Bank said that its programme had received regulatory approval.
    Covered Bonds
    CIBC prices flat to covered curve with huge book
    Bill Thornhill, April 22, 2021
    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce returned to the euro covered bond market for its first deal since March 2020, issuing a highly subscribed €1bn eight year flat to fair value on Thursday.
    Investment Grade Loans
    Real estate names pile into debt markets as M&A tipped to soar
    Mike Turner, January 28, 2021
    Real estate companies are some of the biggest borrowers in Europe this year, with loans for Valor Real Estate and QuadReal Property, a UK/Canadian property joint venture, and Supermarket Income Reit adding to the pile this week.
    Investment Grade Loans
    Valour Quadreal JV gets loan funding amid real estate debt boom
    Mike Turner, January 25, 2021
    Valour Real Estate and Quadreal Property, a UK and Canadian property joint venture, has signed €212m-equivalent of loans, with real estate companies making up some of the biggest borrowers in Europe so far this year.
    Supras and agencies
    World Bank prints record seven year Maple
    Frank Jackman, September 18, 2020
    The World Bank visited the Maple market on Thursday to print the largest ever seven year Canadian dollar bond from a non-domestic issuer, raising C$750m ($569.8m) with a new sustainable development bond (SDB).
