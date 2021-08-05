Daiwa Securities
The Northern Territory Treasury Corporation hit the market with a 31 year bond on Wednesday, extending its curve by nine years.
Snus tobacco and match producer Swedish Match has made a rare stop in the euro bond market to issue its first offshore deal of the year. Elsewhere, QNB Finance and First Abu Dhabi visited a pair of niche currencies.
Muenchener Hypothekenbank (MunHyp) harnessed the growing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) paper in the Swiss market to land a tap 7bp through the bid side this week. Elsewhere, Toyota ended a 12 year absence from the Swiss franc market to sell the currency’s first automobile deal of the year.
Intesa Sanpaolo ventured outside of its home market in search of senior paper this week, placing its first sterling deal in almost nine months and its first yen trade since early 2019.
The Province of Alberta made a rare appearance in the Kangaroo market on Wednesday, printing A$100m with a February 2046 bond. Daiwa Capital Markets ran the books.
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank and Kommuninvest will both take to the dollar market this week, sneaking in ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development landed $1.5bn of five year paper on Wednesday — $500m more than it was originally targeting, thanks to stronger than anticipated demand.
The European Investment Bank will re-open the euro public sector bond new issue market for the last funding period of the year. Further issuers are expected to appear this week, trying to get in before the European Union’s giant borrowing programme begins.
Deutsche Bahn tapped the Kangaroo and Swedish kronor markets on Wednesday after having spent the first half of 2020 focused on the euro market.
Daiwa Capital Markets has hired Chris Hill, former EMEA head of MTNs and structured notes at Barclays, to cover for Jez Walsh, SSA syndicate head, who has taken a leave of absence.