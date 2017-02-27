Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

SSAs go short in dollars amid reset swap spreads

Public sector borrowers are aiming for the short end of the dollar curve, as swap spreads in the area hover around the spot in which they started 2017, having dropped sharply from the year’s highs hit in March.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM

KommuneKredit hired BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nomura on Wednesday to run a three year Reg S only dollar benchmark. Initial price thoughts are 5bp area over mid-swaps.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is out with a no-grow $500m five year Reg S/144A ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 27,458.36 68 11.61%
2 Citi 26,683.60 67 11.28%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 7.42%
4 HSBC 17,247.37 43 7.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,389.99 50 6.93%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,855.45 54 8.12%
2 Barclays 22,379.20 51 7.95%
3 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 7.74%
4 HSBC 20,321.43 59 7.22%
5 UniCredit 18,622.78 47 6.61%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%