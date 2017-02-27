SSAs go short in dollars amid reset swap spreads

KommuneKredit hired BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nomura on Wednesday to run a three year Reg S only dollar benchmark. Initial price thoughts are 5bp area over mid-swaps.Tokyo Metropolitan Government is out with a no-grow $500m five year Reg S/144A ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.