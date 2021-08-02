All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Norway

    Covered Bonds
    PPs to dominate Swedish covered bonds
    Frank Jackman, August 02, 2021
    Private placements are expected to make up the bulk of Swedish covered bond paper throughout the latter half of 2021 and, with the Nordic summer holiday period coming to end, issuance from the region is expected to kick off ahead of the eurozone.
    Covered Bonds
    Covereds wobble as sensitivity on display
    Bill Thornhill, June 10, 2021
    Covered bonds issued this week by SCBC and Bank of New Zealand were thinly oversubscribed and illustrated that investors are still sensitive to price, albeit that demand was good for a small green debut from Eika Boligkreditt and a tap from Oma Savings Bank.
    Covered Bonds
    Eika and Oma show vital signs but covered bond recovery in doubt
    Bill Thornhill, June 08, 2021
    Eika Boligkreditt and Oma Savings Bank found good demand for their covered bonds sold on Tuesday with small deal sizes, environmental appeal and European Central Bank providing a boost. Even so, syndicate bankers were not convinced the market was back to full health.
    Covered Bonds
    Trio of covered bond issuers line up
    Bill Thornhill, June 07, 2021
    Eika Boligkreditt has mandated joint leads for a 10 year and its first green covered bond under its newly established green framework. At the same time, Bank of New Zealand plans a seven year benchmark and Finland's Oma Savings Bank intends to tap its outstanding six year deal.
    Covered Bonds
    Covered bond trio enjoy triumphant results
    Bill Thornhill, May 06, 2021
    DNB Boligkreditt and Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt (Spabol) issued deals flat to their curves with strong demand this week, while Bawag brought the first Austrian transaction through mid-swaps in almost three years.
    Covered Bonds
    Sparebank pays zero premium for €1bn 10 year funding
    Bill Thornhill, May 06, 2021
    Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt (Spabol) priced a €1bn 10 year Norwegian covered bond flat to fair value on Thursday with demand of more than €2bn, showing, once again, the effect of investor demand in an environment of unprecedented negative net supply.
    Covered Bonds
    DNB prices flat to covered curve with Spabol to follow
    Bill Thornhill, May 05, 2021
    DNB Boligkreditt issued a €1bn seven year covered bond at flat to fair value with strong demand on Wednesday, providing encouragement for Sparebank 1 Boligkreddit (Spabol) which mandated leads for a follow-on 10 year Norwegian covered bond.
    Covered Bonds
    DNB set for covered bond return
    Bill Thornhill, May 04, 2021
    DNB Boligkreditt took advantage of strong market conditions to mandate leads for its second covered bond of the year on Tuesday.
    Equity
    Elkem and Pireaus lead ECM primary raises
    Sam Kerr, April 27, 2021
    Equity investors showed they were stepping up in numbers to invest in primary growth capital raises across Europe after Elkem, the Norwegian silicone manufacturer, raised $228m-equivalent and Greek bank Piraeus completed a €1.38bn raise to help clean up its non-performing loan book.
    Equity IPOs
    New Nordic airline looks to IPO
    Sam Kerr, March 24, 2021
    Out of the ashes of Norwegian Air Shuttle has risen a new low-cost Norwegian transatlantic carrier, Norse Atlantic. The airline is seeking to raise Nkr1.27bn ($149m) to pick up the transatlantic routes that its beleaguered predecessor has abandoned.
    Supras and agencies
    Funding scorecard: Nordic agencies
    Burhan Khadbai, March 05, 2021
    This week's scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding programmes in early March.
    Covered Bonds
    SR issues largest covered inside curve
    Bill Thornhill, March 03, 2021
    SR Boligkreditt issued its largest and longest covered bond on Wednesday, at the tightest spread it has achieved in more than three years, slightly inside fair value.
