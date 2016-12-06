Watermark
Go to Asia edition

The Day of the Dollar: mission accomplished

One of the busiest days ever in the public sector dollar market ended with five issuers sitting on deals printed at the top end of their size targets and with pricing tightened from initial thoughts. Another borrower is already out for Thursday business and bankers predict that conditions are so “incredible” that deal flow will stay healthy into next week — no matter what policy statements incoming US president Donald Trump makes at his inauguration on Friday.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:00 PM
“It’s interesting that issuers are so stressed about getting deals done,” said a head of SSA syndicate. “They’re not even looking at next week. I don’t agree with the thought process that the market will be shut next week, no matter what Trump says. Dollars is the most ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 JPMorgan 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 HSBC 1,158.55 2 14.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 12.78%
5 Danske Bank 662.83 1 8.32%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 3,533.69 6 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 3,387.74 5 11.52%
3 HSBC 3,118.62 6 10.60%
4 Citi 3,063.28 6 10.42%
5 TD Securities Inc 2,869.30 6 9.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 8,562.94 16 11.90%
2 JPMorgan 7,530.41 18 10.46%
3 Barclays 7,389.83 18 10.27%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,234.66 16 8.66%
5 Citi 4,953.38 17 6.88%