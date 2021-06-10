Austrian Sovereign
Guarantor: Republic of Austria
Österreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) will be ready to issue floating rate notes linked to the recommended new risk free rates in sterling and dollars in the third quarter of 2021.
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank hit the market for sterling paper on Tuesday, extending its curve with a 2025 maturity.
Asfinag, the Austrian state-owned agency that manages the country's motorways, had the euro market to itself on Wednesday. A cheap starting point earned the borrower a huge order book for the €500m bond.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 19. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
Rating: Aa1/AA+/AA+
Austria took centre stage in the euro sovereign bond market this week with the sale of its first ever four year benchmark alongside a new 50 year deal to complete its curve.
A pair of European sovereigns hit the market on Tuesday, raising a combined €12.5bn. Austria launched a four and 50 year dual tranche, but it was the short leg that raised eyebrows, demonstrating demand exists even below the ECB deposit rate.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Europe's supranationals and agencies have made in their funding programmes at the end of March.
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) debuted its sustainability framework in Norwegian kroner this week. With dollar swap spreads compressed, opportunities are opening for competitive funding in other, more niche markets.
A pair of sovereigns privately placed century bonds this week, with one of the borrowers — Ireland — dipping below the 1% point for the first time at this sort of tenor.
