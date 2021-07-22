World Bank
The World Bank made a rare trip to the long end of the dollar curve on Thursday, reopening a 2031 line linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
The World Bank failed to impress as it sold a five year dollar benchmark this week, with the issuer and leads attributing the lack of appetite to the tight reoffer leveland the unusual maturity.
Dutch agencies were active in core currency MTN markets earlier this week, including FMO, which sold its first currency-linked bond for almost a year.
Rating: Aaa/AAA
Two triple-A rated supranational borrowers scored big in the Australasian bond markets on Wednesday with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank selling its first Kangaroo trade and the World Bank bringing the joint biggest ever SSA Kauri bond – equalling the record it set last year.
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of business on Monday, April 19. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services.
Hicham Rachdi, a director in SSA derivatives solutions at Natixis has left the bank after an almost 10 year spell to join the World Bank’s funding team in Washington DC.
Deutsche Telekom dialled in to the Aussie dollar market after an almost two year absence this week, extending its curve to 2041.