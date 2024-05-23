GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1858

FIG issuers seize the day as capital quests diverge
France wraps up syndication schedule with record linker

Hot air balloons rise just after dawn at Rocamadour, Midi-Pyrenees, France
Addison Gong, May 23, 2024
Sovereigns
Austria refreshes curve with new 15 year
Addison Gong, May 23, 2024
Supras and agencies
Kommuninvest, Madrid and Bpifrance paint SSA market green
Addison Gong, May 22, 2024
Supras and agencies
AIIB steps up euro presence with second deal
Addison Gong, May 21, 2024
Asia
Singapore propels green bonds forward with 30 year
Rashmi Kumar, May 23, 2024
Financial Institutions
BPCE and Handelsbanken in 2024 Yankee debuts

Exterior view of the headquarters of the French banking group BPCE, resulting from the merger of the Banque Populaire and the Caisse d'Epargne groups
David Rothnie, May 23, 2024
FIG
Aareal lures ‘hardcore credit’ investors chasing spread and carry
Sarah Ainsworth, May 23, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Fidelidade expands European capital stack with first green RT1
Atanas Dinov, May 22, 2024
Senior Debt
RBI ‘showcases’ eagerness for senior FIG debt on bumper day
Atanas Dinov, May 23, 2024
FIG
Portugal’s Montepio senior six times subscribed amid high beta demand
Sarah Ainsworth, May 22, 2024
CRH brings 12y covered with minimal new issue premium

Colourful French houses beside the Cathedral Saint - Michel in Carcassonne, France.
Sarah Ainsworth, May 23, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Hypo Vorarlberg sells tightest Austrian covered of the year
Frank Jackman, May 22, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
LBBW diversifies with dollar covered bond
May 23, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Eurozone covered periphery pair tighten by 10bp
Frank Jackman, May 21, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Covered borrowers find strong outcomes in a week free of holidays
Frank Jackman, May 21, 2024
Securitization
Lower-tier US CLO managers feast as demand eliminates tiering

100% cotton one size fits most made in China see reverse for care label in navy blue baseball cap - sold in the UK United Kingdom, Great Britain
Victoria Thiele, May 23, 2024
RMBS Europe
Smaller banks to turn to RMBS as Bank of England funding rolls off
George Smith, May 23, 2024
ABS US
FFELP ABS market to shrink after Biden announces forgiveness
Diana Bravo, May 23, 2024
RMBS US
GSEs seek new investors amid Fed withdrawal
Nick Conforti, May 21, 2024
ABS Europe
Kimi races tighter as euro ABS deals vie for attention
George Smith, May 22, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Alstom hybrid success draws battle lines in IG rating defence

Tours, France sleek tram catenary-free, using underground power in city center. Alstom Citadis 402 cars light rail service began 2013
Mike Turner, May 23, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Swisscom €4bn trade leads another boisterous May issuance day
Mike Turner, May 22, 2024
GC View
Rating hybrids closer to senior debt adds more risk
Mike Turner, May 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
EDP hybrid sees usual ratings action despite similarities to Centrica
Mike Turner, May 21, 2024
Corporate Bonds
United Utilities goes solo in sterling
Mike Turner, May 20, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Basel IV starts to level lending playing field as banks pull back

Pensive woman Alamy 23May24.png
Ana Fati, May 23, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Scorpio Tankers makes unscheduled $223.6m loan repayment
Ana Fati, May 20, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Allegion extends and increases RCF in line with 2021 terms
Ana Fati, May 22, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Scorpio Tankers sought loan repay approval to maintain relationships, says borrower
Ana Fati, May 21, 2024
Emerging Markets
Uzbek issuers queue up after sovereign slam dunk

Landscape of the lake and the mountains in Ugam - Chatkal National Park, holiday destination of hiking and adventure-sport located near the Tashkent,
Francesca Young, May 22, 2024
EM Middle East
Qatar sets CEEMEA spread record
George Collard, May 22, 2024
CEE
Latvia scores dollar success but peers set to hold back
George Collard, May 23, 2024
Africa
Helios Towers brings yield below 8%
George Collard, May 22, 2024
CEE
NLB offers longest private bank bond from CEE in three years
George Collard, May 22, 2024
Equity
National Grid unveils £7bn rights offer to upgrade network

An electricity pylon of the National Grid in Wales at sunset
Aidan Gregory, May 23, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Adnoc reboots Middle East follow-on market with Adnoc Drilling sale
Aidan Gregory, May 22, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Mytilineos block grows to €256m
Aidan Gregory, May 22, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Emilshus raises growth capital after Riksbank rate cut
Aidan Gregory, May 21, 2024
Equity IPOs
Alef Education announces intention to float in Abu Dhabi
Gaia Freydefont, May 20, 2024
People and Markets
Get CMU done, McGuinness urges ICMA

McGuinness, Mairead (EC) in 2022 from Alamy 23May24 575x375
Jon Hay, May 23, 2024
FIG People and Markets
FIG veteran Gold to join Morgan Stanley
Francesca Young, May 22, 2024
GC View
Digital diversity is the key to blockchain bond boom
Gaia Freydefont, May 21, 2024
SSA
World Bank becomes first international issuer of digital Swiss franc bonds
Sophie Astles, May 18, 2024
GC View
Something doesn’t add up in legacy RMBS
George Smith, May 21, 2024
Southpaw
How to cover EMEA? The $24bn question

Europe from space at night from Alamy 23May24 575x375
David Rothnie, May 23, 2024