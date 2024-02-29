Issue 1846
Top Stories
Negative concessions and bumper books swapped for getting stuck at IPTs and paying double digit premiums
New investor base hungry for periphery and non-standard covered products
Germany SSA repricing needed but will Länder have to cheapen, or does KfW have room to tighten — and when?
Leveraged companies moving away from LBO capital structures are choosing loans for competitive pricing and flexibility
DMO set to encourage retail bid as chief warns culture shift will take time
Leader
Why lock in a high spread just because primary conditions are stellar?
European primary market activity has thrived this year with the central bank gone from the market
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets