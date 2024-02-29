GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Copyright © DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1846

Top Stories
EM Middle East
Gulf issuance volumes jump in Ramadan rush
GC1846 Deal Cartoon.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

France rakes in another €8bn as duration bid persists

drone photo Statue of Liberty, Statue de la Liberte Paris France Europe
Addison Gong, February 27, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB well advanced in 2024 funding after third euro deal
Addison Gong, February 28, 2024
Supras and agencies
Strong dollar market spurs KommuneKredit to record trade
Addison Gong, February 29, 2024
Supras and agencies
Sterling investors pile into CPPIB new trade
Addison Gong, February 29, 2024
Supras and agencies
MuniFin prices sterling benchmark tight to tier one names
Georgie Lee, February 29, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Sterling FIG issuance flatlines despite UK structural demand

Crunched up UK Sterling Twenty Pound Note. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Sarah Ainsworth, March 01, 2024
FIG
BPCE opts for lower SNP funding amid heightened investor price sensitivity
Atanas Dinov, February 29, 2024
FIG
Novo Banco deal reflects smarter approach to pricing seniors
Sarah Ainsworth, February 28, 2024
FIG
Yankee banks blitz dollar market as Aon grabs M&A funding
David Rothnie, February 29, 2024
Senior Debt
UniCredit’s ‘punchy’ 10 year SP illustrates current ‘10 out 10 market’
Atanas Dinov, February 27, 2024
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

TSB’s inaugural euro covered close to seven times covered

TSB bank in Archway, North Islington, now open since the easing of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, London, UK
Frank Jackman, February 26, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Investors lap up UBS Switzerland and Iccrea covered deals
Frank Jackman, February 27, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
DZ Hyp rides wave of covered bond demand to land at fair value
Frank Jackman, February 28, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Canadians expected to end half year hiatus from euros
Frank Jackman, February 29, 2024
GlobalCapital Podcast
Retail, real money and Ramadan
Ralph Sinclair, March 01, 2024
Securitization
RMBS Europe

ABS mezz prints bump against seniors as investors fight for allocations

Car crash, Hong Kong, China.
George Smith, February 29, 2024
RMBS US
Adaptable RMBS looks up in face of origination slump
Oliver West, February 28, 2024
ABS Europe
Servicer consolidation likely as Italy’s NPL bonanza concludes
George Smith, February 29, 2024
CLOs US
Sleepy loan market to slow US CLO momentum
Tom Lemmon, February 27, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
SEC commissioner urges ‘public’ dialogue on Rule 192 implementation
Oliver West, February 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

US corporate issuance to ease after record start to 2024

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of Honeywell International, Inc., in Morris Township, New Jersey.
David Rothnie, February 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Thermo Fisher sells largest foreign Swiss franc bond in seven years
Frank Jackman, February 29, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Engie €850m middle tranche of three feels the power
Mike Turner, February 29, 2024
GC View
M&A may blow up private credit boom
Mike Turner, February 27, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Heathrow Class B bond lands close to fair value
Mike Turner, February 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Renk refinances bond with €525m term loan after IPO

Tank from Alamy renk.png
Ana Fati, February 28, 2024
Syndicated Loans
European Metal Recycling gets a £200m borrowing base
Ana Fati, February 26, 2024
People News
SMBC hires sponsor derivatives MD in Europe
Jon Hay, February 29, 2024
Equity IPOs
‘Huge potential’ for Romanian ECM ahead of MSCI EM upgrade
Gaia Freydefont, February 28, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Segro’s £907m capital increase wins strong backing
Gaia Freydefont, February 28, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Opportunistic PIF draws $16bn book for $2bn sukuk

carpet sellesr, Souq al-Thumairi, Deira, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Francesca Young, February 28, 2024
EM LatAm
Investors pile into rare Brazil IG opp as Raízen nets huge book
Oliver West, February 29, 2024
EM Middle East
Alinma AT1 success may pique the interest of other Gulf banks
George Collard, February 29, 2024
CEE
Slovakia issues record €3bn tranche
George Collard, February 27, 2024
EM LatAm
Panama pulls curve tighter as record deal wraps funding needs
Oliver West, February 26, 2024
Equity
Equity-Linked

Bumper fortnight for US convertibles as tech rally entices issuers

Lyft ridesharing sticker on car - Washington, DC USA
Aidan Gregory, February 29, 2024
Equity People and Markets
Tikehau launches fund to invest in European sovereignty
Gaia Freydefont, February 29, 2024
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Bonava unlocks financing package with Skr1bn recap
Aidan Gregory, February 29, 2024
Equity IPOs
Modern Mills’ IPO captures $40bn of orders
Aidan Gregory, February 28, 2024
Equity IPOs
Dubai government starts up Parkin IPO
Aidan Gregory, February 27, 2024
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

Plastic pile-up catches markets’ attention

Plastic waste Christmas island from Alamy 29Feb24 575x375
Jon Hay, February 29, 2024
Market News
EU regulates private credit funds: a step too far, or in the right direction?
Gaia Freydefont, February 29, 2024
People News
Hybrid structurer resigns from SMBC Nikko
Jon Hay, February 29, 2024
People News
Lloyds treasury vet Peter Green moves into cap markets
Sarah Ainsworth, February 28, 2024
ABS Europe
Funding Circle strengthens Barclays partnership
George Smith, February 29, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Fraser’s Raghavan coup will shake up Citi

Raghavan, Viswas (JPM, then Citi) in 2018 from Alamy 29Feb24 575x375
David Rothnie, February 29, 2024