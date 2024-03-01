Retail, real money and Ramadan

As the UK took a step towards including greater retail investor participation in its Gilt auctions, we looked at recent developments among its peers in doing the same and assess the pros and cons of democratising debt markets.

Asset managers are pouring into covered bonds, swelling order books. Is that leading to some deals being mispriced? We find out.

Meanwhile, there is a surge in issuance from borrowers in the Gulf underway as they look to issue before Ramadan begins later in March. We look into who is selling what and how well they're doing it.

Finally, we examine a new sustainable finance initiative to tackle the plethora of plastics clogging up the environment.

