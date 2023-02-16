Issue 1793
Top Stories
Ecuador to push ahead with blue bond for Galapagos despite political clouds
Climate finance is growing in the Middle East as region prepares to host COP28 climate summit later this year
Three main factors mean the market is still to be convinced that bloc is a govvie borrower
Pockets of green ABS could emerge this year but several steps needed for labelled securitization to catch up other asset classes
Leader
Central banks will turn dovish, but timing when is a mug's game
Retail investors will provide European ECM deals with much needed liquidity, but unsophisticated investors need protection
