Issue 1793

Top Stories
FIG
Warning signs flash as FIG interest wanes
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Italy taps into long-end demand with 30 year BTP

Addison Gong, February 16, 2023
SSA
Belgium adds to sovereign success streak at long end
Georgie Lee, February 15, 2023
Asia
Hong Kong ushers in new digital era for Asia bonds with world first
Rashmi Kumar, February 16, 2023
Supras and agencies
MuniFin breaks green bond size record for Nordic SSAs
Addison Gong, February 15, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Madrid scores record book with another sustainable deal
Addison Gong, February 14, 2023
Financial Institutions
FIG MTNs and CP

Credit Suisse reopens short dated senior line

Frank Jackman, February 16, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Swedbank throws AT1 at dollar yield hunters as Nordic peers stay local
February 16, 2023
Senior Debt
Société Générale surprises with popular Swiss deal
Frank Jackman, February 14, 2023
Senior Debt
ABN saves with Swissie non-preferred
Frank Jackman, February 16, 2023
Senior Debt
MUFG grabs $5bn of TLAC after US FIG bonds rally
David Rothnie, February 16, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Salzburg covered bond shows return of investor price sensitivity

Bill Thornhill, February 16, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Investors sensitive about Wüstenrot’s seven year Pfandbrief
Bill Thornhill, February 15, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
European trio’s covered bonds get solid receptions
Bill Thornhill, February 14, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UniCredit hits ‘sought after’ short end as Nordea cooks up belly buster
Atanas Dinov, February 13, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
French covered bonds at the double as pair print twin tranches
Atanas Dinov, February 13, 2023
Securitization
Investors eye ‘unique’ value in agency MBS

Kunyi Yang, February 16, 2023
ABS
Subprime ABS healthy at the top, but demand for sub paper is weak
Ayse Kelce, February 16, 2023
ABS
Curbing late fees may hurt credit card yields
Ayse Kelce, February 15, 2023
ABS
auxmoney emphasises 'long-term' investor relationships after third ABS
George Smith, February 14, 2023
RMBS
Domivest sets guidance on Dutch RMBS
George Smith, February 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Fears rise that IG corp spreads are on knife edge

Mike Turner, February 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Amgen leads M&A funding boom
David Rothnie, February 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Telia hits nine year maturity but deal pipeline empties
Mike Turner, February 16, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Short end favoured on vice-tight Siemens triple trancher
Mike Turner, February 15, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Prologis’s bond return sparks debate over real estate appetite
Mike Turner, February 14, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
All to play for in levfin's covenants chess game

Oscar Laurikka, February 16, 2023
LevFin
Renta Group closes debut TLB privately at "attractive" price
Marta Imarisio, February 16, 2023
LevFin
Ineos, Rubix, NielsenIQ issue TLBs to mixed reception
Marta Imarisio, February 13, 2023
LevFin
Ares Management's private debt MD departs
Oscar Laurikka, February 13, 2023
LevFin
Pemberton raises $1bn for its Working Capital Finance Strategy
Kenny Wastell, February 13, 2023
Emerging Markets
North Macedonia faces higher funding costs after cancelling bond

George Collard, February 16, 2023
CEE Bonds
Slovakia pays double digit premium on 20 year tranche as it raises €3.5bn
George Collard, February 16, 2023
Senior Debt
Emirates NBD revisits Kangaroo market
Frank Jackman, February 14, 2023
Asia
Hong Kong ushers in new digital era for Asia bonds with world first
Rashmi Kumar, February 16, 2023
CEE Bonds
BGK crunches pricing on €750m note
George Collard, February 15, 2023
Equity
Fastighets AB Balder raises €288m from investors

Aidan Gregory, November 24, 2020
Equity IPOs
Adnoc Gas to launch multibillion IPO on Friday
Aidan Gregory, February 16, 2023
Equity-Linked
Delivery Hero refinances debt pile with new €1bn convert
Aidan Gregory, February 14, 2023
Equity IPOs
EuroGroup’s IPO performance ‘broke midcap market’
Victoria Thiele, February 15, 2023
Equity IPOs
First Middle Eastern IPO of the year to open books on Monday
Victoria Thiele, February 14, 2023
People and Markets
Retail investors set out to infiltrate ECM deals

Victoria Thiele, February 16, 2023
The Sustainable Economy
UniCredit targets CEOs with new ESG chief
Jon Hay, February 16, 2023
People and Markets
Female board membership grows as threshold policies pay off
John Crabb, February 16, 2023
SSA People and Markets
KfW, SEK add to treasury teams
Addison Gong, February 14, 2023
FIG People and Markets
BPCE takes stake in rating agency Scope
Atanas Dinov, February 14, 2023
Southpaw
Barclays looks to IB growth after ‘doubt and disinvestment’

John Crabb, February 16, 2023
GC Podcast