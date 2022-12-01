All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1783

Top Stories
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Crunch time coming for SLBs as first step-ups appear
Public Power Corp office in 2017 from Alamy 1Dec22 575x375
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

BoE offloads £1.85bn of long-dated Gilts and linkers

BoE Bank of England_1Dec22
Addison Gong, December 01, 2022
Supras and agencies
KommuneKredit seals tap as others eye 2023 restart
Addison Gong, November 30, 2022
Supras and agencies
Opec Fund makes its bond market debut
Addison Gong, November 29, 2022
Supras and agencies
IFC walks away with £600m from rampant sterling market
Addison Gong, November 28, 2022
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

BNS prints rare dollar floater

Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
David Rothnie, December 01, 2022
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bonds to burst with activity in January
Bill Thornhill, December 01, 2022
FIG People and Markets
ABN picks Franke for DCM post
Frank Jackman, December 01, 2022
Senior Debt
PBB pays up to diversify in sterling
Frank Jackman, December 01, 2022
Senior Debt
‘Amazing’ SG lifts €1.5bn of senior funding in renewed FIG rally
Atanas Dinov, December 01, 2022
Securitization
ABS

Aviation ABS issuance woes to continue in 2023

Air Berlin Jet, aerial photo, gates and jet bridges to the airplanes, terminal and concourses, Dusseldorf Airport, Dusseldorf, Rhineland, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Ayse Kelce, December 01, 2022
Securitization
Santander transfers auto ABS risk at wider spreads
Bill Thornhill, December 01, 2022
ABS
Credit card ABS volume to fall despite soaring consumer debt
Ayse Kelce, November 30, 2022
People and Markets
Bob Diamond eyes investment in CS First Boston
David Rothnie, November 30, 2022
Securitization People and Markets
Buying CS securitization team fits Apollo’s origination strategy
John Crabb, November 29, 2022
Corporate Bonds
GlobalCapital Podcast

Can issuers avoid the ESG heat with private bond sales?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the inauguration of Mindszentyneum during the celebrations of the 66th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Ralph Sinclair, December 02, 2022
Corporate Bonds
ELO: Out of the blue
Mike Turner, December 01, 2022
Equity-Linked
Iberdrola raises €450m from unique equity-neutral green convertible
Aidan Gregory, December 01, 2022
Corporate Bonds
EDF’s €1bn hybrid a blowout as investors fight for yieldy debt
Mike Turner, November 30, 2022
Corporate Bonds
All systems go as corporates pile into eager euro bond market
Mike Turner, November 29, 2022
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Four leveraged companies come to the market as optimism spikes

Egham, Surrey, UK. 20th May, 2020. A large 'We love you key workers' rainbow in the window of the Busy Bees Nursery in Egham, Surrey during the Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown. Credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy
Marta Imarisio, December 01, 2022
LevFin
Altice refinances at almost double previous margin
Marta Imarisio, December 01, 2022
Middle East Loans
PIF breaks record with seven year loan
George Collard, November 30, 2022
People and Markets
HPS hires Goldman MD to join NAV team
Marta Imarisio, November 29, 2022
People and Markets
Pictet hires four to launch private debt business
Marta Imarisio, November 29, 2022
Emerging Markets
CEE Bonds

EU cash block could ramp up Hungary bond costs

Prague, Czech Republic. 07th Oct, 2022. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban arrives to the EU informal summit at the Prague Castle, Czech Republic, on October 7, 2022. Credit: Ondrej Deml/CTK Photo/Alamy Live News
George Collard, December 01, 2022
Emerging Markets
Serbia to hold non-deal roadshow in December
Francesca Young, November 30, 2022
EM CEE
Hungary takes $400m in debut private placement tap
George Collard, November 29, 2022
EM LatAm
Colombia emerges from long shadows to clinch 10 year bond
Oliver West, November 29, 2022
EM People and Markets
Citi reshuffles LatAm cap markets leadership
Oliver West, November 29, 2022
Equity
Equity IPOs

European ECM competitiveness is at risk, but the fight over IPOs could ease

mens tug of war
Victoria Thiele, December 01, 2022
ABBs-Block Trades
Equity capital markets revel in rally at end of year to forget
Aidan Gregory, December 01, 2022
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Freyr Battery launches capital increase
Victoria Thiele, December 01, 2022
Follow-ons and Rights issues
SocGen sells ALD rights in accelerated bookbuild
Victoria Thiele, November 30, 2022
Equity IPOs
Galderma seeks to reboot postponed IPO after March
Aidan Gregory, November 30, 2022
People and Markets
Bank Strategy

New, leaner markets business to exploit Credit Suisse’s strengths

Michael Ebert (Credit Suisse).jpg
John Crabb, December 01, 2022
Covered Bond Analysis
Georgia passes covered bond law
Bill Thornhill, November 30, 2022
People and Markets
Banks need agility and flexibility to counter black swan events
John Crabb, November 29, 2022
Southpaw
Southpaw

Diamond’s Atlas could provide First Boston with map for success

first boston.jpg
David Rothnie, December 01, 2022