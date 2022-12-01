Issue 1783
Top Stories
A consequences of a stellar November for FIG bond issuance volumes may well prove to be an easier January
Investors want more digital bonds and issuers are keen to deliver, but the future is uncertain
Investors have queried if a private placement and green bonds are an attempt to deflect from EU dispute over primacy of rule of law
Investors say reputational risk is a fallacy and are only interested in making the numbers work
Leader
Details of how SLBs will perform are cloudy, but their main effect is bright
Bond markets are buoyed but there’s no time for complacency
Public Sector
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets