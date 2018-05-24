Watermark
EU begins driving investors toward ESG

One of the most radical reforms ever made to financial markets is set to become law in a matter of weeks. Investors in Europe will have to ask clients about their environmental, social and governance preferences, and then abide by these choices.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 24 May 2018

The measure, which could greatly accelerate the pace at which the financial world starts to consider ESG issues, was announced by the European Commission on Thursday, as part of its first Sustainable Finance package — meaning a clutch of legislation.

The four-part package includes three tranches of primary ...

