Emerging Market Loans

Latest news
-
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
-
India’s Power Finance Corp is raising a loan with a fixed rate as it looks to move away from Libor, but its decision has received lukewarm response from lenders concerned about the lack of precedents.
-
Joey Mak, a former loans banker at Mizuho, has joined Bank of Communications as section head of the structured finance department.
-
A $350m sustainability-linked loan for Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Co has been launched into syndication.
-
The Thai subsidiary of Taiwan’s Chailease International Finance Corp has returned to the loan market.
-
CDB Aviation, an Ireland-based subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, has raised a $660m portfolio financing from banks.
-
Taiwan’s Qisda Corp, which designs and makes electronic products, has wrapped up the first round of bidding for a NT$10bn ($358m)-equivalent dual currency loan.
-
Indian power finance company REC, formerly known as Rural Electrification Corp, has mandated five banks for a $600m loan.
-
Days after the Tunisian President Kais Saied shocked the world by freezing parliament and boosting his executive power, sources say that investors have little to be concerned about as conversations with the IMF continue to progress. The political saga, which some are calling ‘much-needed’, will not impact Tunisia’s ability to service its debt.