Structured Bonds

Latest news
Timeshare ABS issuers have seen an accelerated recovery in their US business, as pent-up demand for travel translated into higher occupancy rates, according to second quarter earnings calls hosted by the companies this week. Timeshare loan performance has exceeded expectations, allowing those companies to reduce their provision for loan losses on their balance sheets.
A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.
Presidio Petroleum closed an inaugural, private securitization backed by oil and gas assets on Wednesday to fund its “acquisition driven” growth strategy. A Morgan Stanley Energy Partners portfolio company, Presidio has been acquiring several oil and gas assets from different energy companies in the past few years.
Strategic Value Partners has closed its fifth special situations fund at its hard cap of $5bn, as it tries to differentiate itself from other distressed debt funds through direct sourcing.
Hightown, a housing association located north of London, has agreed a £100m unsecured green private placement, suggesting a modest growth in appetite for unsecured investment in the sector.
Market participants are getting to grips with the EU’s plans for its Green Bond Standard, released last week. They are finding quirks in it that could help some issuers, discovers Jon Hay, but may make the regulation much more complicated.
Is finance about to break out of the cocoon in which it has pupated for decades, and become a completely different life form?
The European Commission signalled this week that it would extend regulation into many more aspects of sustainable finance, driving an agenda that could change the role of capital markets in society. But although responsible investing experts welcomed it, the complex package of at least 30 measures is likely to provoke a wide variety of reactions, from enthusiastic support to complaints that it is too slow and unambitious, to outright opposition. Jon Hay reports.
How to respond to climate change and environmental sustainability were “of central importance” in the European Central Bank’s review of its monetary policy framework, the ECB said on Thursday as it published the results of the long-awaited review. It has designed a detailed roadmap for incorporating climate considerations across its monetary policy activities, including corporate bond purchases — but environmentalists are likely to be disappointed with the slow pace of reform.