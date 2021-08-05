Structured Bonds

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
  • Empty hotel corridor from Adobe 9Jul20 575x375
    ABS
    Timeshare ABS issuers report ‘meaningful’ progress in earnings
    Jennifer Kang, August 05, 2021
    Timeshare ABS issuers have seen an accelerated recovery in their US business, as pent-up demand for travel translated into higher occupancy rates, according to second quarter earnings calls hosted by the companies this week. Timeshare loan performance has exceeded expectations, allowing those companies to reduce their provision for loan losses on their balance sheets.
  • Banque_de_France_5Aug21_Alamy_575
    Corporate Bonds
    ICMA wants to unite bonds, derivatives in common code
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.
  • AdobeStock_oil_market_575x375_08March2021
    ABS
    Morgan Stanley-backed oil and gas firm taps ABS
    Jennifer Kang, August 04, 2021
    Presidio Petroleum closed an inaugural, private securitization backed by oil and gas assets on Wednesday to fund its “acquisition driven” growth strategy. A Morgan Stanley Energy Partners portfolio company, Presidio has been acquiring several oil and gas assets from different energy companies in the past few years.
  • Close_Adobe_575x375
    LevFin Leveraged Loans
    SVP Global raises $5bn special situations fund
    Silas Brown, August 04, 2021
    Strategic Value Partners has closed its fifth special situations fund at its hard cap of $5bn, as it tries to differentiate itself from other distressed debt funds through direct sourcing.
  • Houses_AdobeStock_575x375_21May20
    LevFin
    HA Hightown signs green PP as investors warm up to unsecured lending
    Hannah Buttle, July 29, 2021
    Hightown, a housing association located north of London, has agreed a £100m unsecured green private placement, suggesting a modest growth in appetite for unsecured investment in the sector.
  • Steel making from Alamy 15Jul21 575x375
    SRI
    Green Bond Standard will allow Taxonomy compliance to be gradual
    Jon Hay, July 15, 2021
    Market participants are getting to grips with the EU’s plans for its Green Bond Standard, released last week. They are finding quirks in it that could help some issuers, discovers Jon Hay, but may make the regulation much more complicated.
  • cartoon-1711-doctor.gif
    Leader
    True metamorphosis of finance is now imaginable
    Jon Hay, July 08, 2021
    Is finance about to break out of the cocoon in which it has pupated for decades, and become a completely different life form?
  • Think green idea from Alamy 8Jul21 575x375
    SRI
    EC sustainable finance Strategy: big on ideas, short on action
    Jon Hay, July 08, 2021
    The European Commission signalled this week that it would extend regulation into many more aspects of sustainable finance, driving an agenda that could change the role of capital markets in society. But although responsible investing experts welcomed it, the complex package of at least 30 measures is likely to provoke a wide variety of reactions, from enthusiastic support to complaints that it is too slow and unambitious, to outright opposition. Jon Hay reports.
  • Lagarde_Christine_ECB_Adobe_230x150_101219
    SRI
    ECB monetary policy to go green — slowly
    Jon Hay, July 08, 2021
    How to respond to climate change and environmental sustainability were “of central importance” in the European Central Bank’s review of its monetary policy framework, the ECB said on Thursday as it published the results of the long-awaited review. It has designed a detailed roadmap for incorporating climate considerations across its monetary policy activities, including corporate bond purchases — but environmentalists are likely to be disappointed with the slow pace of reform.
