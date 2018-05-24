Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Italy drives rates rollercoaster as SSA knuckles whiten

The political manoeuvrings in Italy’s path to being governed — as well as poor eurozone economic data — played havoc with rates this week, leading to SSA deals either paying higher new issue concessions, or falling short of subscription. More volatility could come, after the country’s president approved the likely coalition partners’ choice of prime minister but held back from appointing a eurosceptic economist to take charge of the country’s economy. Craig McGlashan reports.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:15 PM
Giuseppe Conte, a law professor with no political experience, has been approved by the country's president Sergio Mattarella to become prime minister. But Mattarella is reported to be against the Five Star Movement and Northern League’s pick for economy minister in Paolo Savona, who has described Italy’s joining ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.09%
2 JPMorgan 10,337.24 14 9.52%
3 Citi 9,260.37 15 8.53%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.82%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.99%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,776.92 63 12.44%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 18,140.98 43 8.43%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,160.97 23 7.97%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,557.62 48 7.23%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,798.45 41 8.65%
2 Barclays 19,533.57 31 7.75%
3 UniCredit 16,899.52 41 6.71%
4 HSBC 16,634.15 52 6.60%
5 BNP Paribas 16,072.48 29 6.38%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 47,446.91 159 7.44%
2 JPMorgan 47,437.50 217 7.44%
3 HSBC 42,376.03 145 6.64%
4 Barclays 36,659.08 110 5.75%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,770.24 92 5.45%