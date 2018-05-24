Italy drives rates rollercoaster as SSA knuckles whiten

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor with no political experience, has been approved by the country's president Sergio Mattarella to become prime minister. But Mattarella is reported to be against the Five Star Movement and Northern League’s pick for economy minister in Paolo Savona, who has described Italy’s joining ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.