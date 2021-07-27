Natixis
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
Valeo, the French car parts maker, has mandated for a debut sustainability-linked bond, hours after posting results showing a solid bounce back from last year.
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
French investment grade corporate issuers Alstom and Covivio Hotels ignored growing worries over rising coronavirus infections on Tuesday to haul in bumper demand for new bonds.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.
Europe’s high grade bond investors will have a chance to buy debt from one of the sectors most battered by the coronavirus pandemic next week, after French real estate investment trust Covivio Hotels mandated for a trade on Friday.
Rating: Aa3/—/A-
LBBW priced its first euro green non-preferred bond in two years at one of the tightest spreads of the year so far for the format, while still offering investors scope for secondary performance.
The Republic of Benin launched its debut SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) bond in its second international offering of the year, following a two year hiatus. Market participants say although deals like Benin’s are getting over the line, concerns are brewing over the sustainability of high yield sovereigns tapping investors so freely.
LBBW slipped through one of the final windows ahead of the summer break to price its first euro green non-preferred bond in two years at spread deemed to be through its conventional curve.
The Republic of Benin plans to be the first sub-Saharan African sovereign to tap the international bond market twice in 2021. The sovereign this week intends to sell a bond with a sustainability feature, making it one of the first in the region.
LBBW cut a lone figure in the market on Monday as it announced plans to sell its first green labelled non-preferred bond in euros for over two years.