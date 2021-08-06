All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Italy

    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
    Regulatory Capital
    Monte T2s whip about amid uncertain future
    Tyler Davies, August 04, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos are see-sawing in the secondary market, as investors try and determine the fate of the bonds following merger interest from UniCredit.
  • Equity
    Juventus leads the way for capital repair in football
    Jon Hay, August 02, 2021
    Sports teams could be among the Covid-battered industries looking to tap the capital markets later this year and next, bankers believe, as Italy’s elite Juventus Football Club prepares for a €400m rights issue to repair its finances.
    People News
    Eurizon hires ESG specialist from Deutsche Bank
    Richard Metcalf, August 02, 2021
    Eurizon, the asset management business owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired Federica Calvetti from Deutsche Bank to lead its ESG and strategic activism team in Milan.
    Regulatory Capital
    Clouds hang over Monte T2s as UniCredit sets out merger ambitions
    Tyler Davies, July 30, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s capital instruments are at risk of being zeroed after UniCredit announced this week that it could buy the state-owned Italian lender on extremely favourable terms. Market participants are more optimistic on Monte’s senior debt, which would rally strongly if included in a merger.
    Market News
    Orcel looks to clinch MPS takeover in six weeks
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Andrea Orcel is looking to clinch a deal for Unicredit to acquire parts of stricken Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in the early part of September after revealing it was negotiating with the Italian government.
    Southpaw
    UniCredit opts for evolution, not revolution, in CIB revamp
    David Rothnie, July 22, 2021
    UniCredit has quickly junked Jean Pierre Mustier’s legacy and forged a new strategy based on greater accountability, but the newly unveiled corporate and investment bank retains plenty of the character of the old one, writes David Rothnie.
    People News
    Barclays appoints head of IB for continental Europe
    Richard Metcalf, July 21, 2021
    Barclays has promoted from within to fill the role of head of investment banking for continental Europe that has been vacant since Carlo Calabria left earlier this year to concentrate on a special purpose acquisition company.
    Equity IPOs
    De-Spac processes begin in Europe
    Aidan Gregory, July 20, 2021
    Europe’s new generation of special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) are starting to make deals to combine with unlisted companies, testing the region’s nascent market.
    Senior Debt
    Banco BPM brings debut social bond through softer market
    Tyler Davies, July 08, 2021
    Banco BPM found less demand than expected for its inaugural social bond on Thursday, as market conditions soured after the Italian lender opened books.
    People News
    Citi brings in UBS banker as head of Italian investment banking
    Richard Metcalf, July 05, 2021
    Citi has hired a senior investment banker from UBS to take over as investment banking head for Italy from Leopoldo Attolico, who is moving into a vice-chairman role.
    Covered Bonds
    Emiliano enjoys strong outcome as Coventry lines up in covereds
    Bill Thornhill, June 30, 2021
    Credito Emiliano managed to attract a robust order book for its €750m seven year covered bond that was sold on Wednesday, following an extended marketing period that enabled price discovery. At the same time Coventry Building Society mandated leads for only the second UK covered bond in euros to be issued this year.
