Italian Sovereign
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid-yields from the close of busiess on Monday, June 28. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services
Italy brought a rare format to market on Thursday, selling its first syndicated CCTeu floating rate note in over a decade to extend its curve in this format of issuance.
Rating: Baa3/BBB/BBB-
Italy scored its second 10 year BTP syndication of the year on Tuesday as it took advantage of less volatile market conditions ahead of a crucial European Bank governing council meeting on Thursday. Greece will follow with a syndicated tap of its outstanding 10 year bond on Wednesday.
Rating: Baa3/BBB/BBB-
Italy returned to the dollar market this week with a dual tranche offering of new three and 30 year bonds, with the latter extending the sovereign’s curve in the currency to 2051.
Italy sold new three and 30 year dollar bonds through syndication on Tuesday as it continues to build out a curve in the currency.
Italy mandated banks on Monday to lead a syndicated dollar dual tranche comprising new three and 30 year bonds as the sovereign continues to build out a curve in the currency following its return to the dollar market in 2019.
Rating: Baa3/BBB/BBB-
It is almost a month since the ECB promised to “significantly increase” the pace of its purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. So far, the purchase data reveals little in the way of acceleration, but the head of the Italian treasury Davide Iacovoni says it’s on the way.
Portugal began the price discovery process for its new 10 year syndicated bond on Wednesday close to fair value in an effort to give as much clarity to investors as possible on the final level, according to lead managers.
Italy and Portugal are the first two eurozone sovereigns out of the blocks for syndications following the Easter break, with the former looking to extend its curve by a further five years.